Marleau scored his 20th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

It's his 15th, 20-goal season. Marleau has faced recent criticism in the Toronto market for his 2018 -- he has just nine points in 20 games since the calendar flipped. And seven of those points have come in his last four games. There will be a moment when Marleau's game falls of a cliff, but we're not sure he's hit that just yet.