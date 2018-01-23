Marleau scored in the second period of Monday's 4-2 loss to Colorado for his first goal in 2018.

After finishing 2017 as a valuable contributor for the Leafs, Marleau went eight straight games without a point to open 2018. The talent is definitely still there, as he showed in the first three months in the season, but after an ugly January, it's now a genuine question as to whether his 38-year-old body has enough in the tank to keep up the production for a full season. If you can get good value for him, selling high on Marleau might not be a bad idea.