Marleau has one goal, two assists and a minus-2 rating in his last nine games.

Overall, his 36 points (72 games) put him at risk of barely hitting 40 points this season. Marleau's game has clearly dropped off dramatically this season and he is struggling to move the puck up the ice in possession. His problems 5-on-5 started last season, but were masked by the glitter of those 27 goals. This year, the Leafs are getting outshot, outchanced and outscored when Marleau is on the ice. Put simply, he's dragging down the scorers he plays with. At 39, Marleau is probably a league-average fourth liner now, not a top-nine guy. And with another year at $6 million AAV, he's a huge anchor on the Leafs' salary cap.