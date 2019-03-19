Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Even-strength play falls off cliff
Marleau has one goal, two assists and a minus-2 rating in his last nine games.
Overall, his 36 points (72 games) put him at risk of barely hitting 40 points this season. Marleau's game has clearly dropped off dramatically this season and he is struggling to move the puck up the ice in possession. His problems 5-on-5 started last season, but were masked by the glitter of those 27 goals. This year, the Leafs are getting outshot, outchanced and outscored when Marleau is on the ice. Put simply, he's dragging down the scorers he plays with. At 39, Marleau is probably a league-average fourth liner now, not a top-nine guy. And with another year at $6 million AAV, he's a huge anchor on the Leafs' salary cap.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Tallies goal, assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Game may be warming up•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Makes return to goal column•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Musters two points in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Two points in win over Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Providing consistent production•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...