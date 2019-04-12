Marleau earned an assist Thursday in Toronto's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

The veteran provided the secondary assist on William Nylander's first goal of the postseason, a goal that gave the visitors a two-goal lead heading into the final 20 minutes. John Tavares would add an empty-netter in the late stages to make it a 4-1 final. Thursday's helper gives Marleau -- 39 years of age -- 126 points in 185 career playoff games.