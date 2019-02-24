Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Game may be warming up
Marleau set up two goals in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Canadiens.
Marleau's scoring has declined slightly this year, but the guy is 39 in a young man's game. But he has five points, including four helpers, in his last six games. It's hard to recommend Marleau, but this warming trend may make him relevant to owners in deep leagues. And especially those with unlimited transactions where you can troll the wire for the week's hottest hands.
