Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Gets goal after switching to center
Marleau moved to center for Wednesday's game because Auston Matthews was scratched and delivered a goal in 14:33.
Yes, he can play center, but no, it's not ideal at this point in his career. Marleau has delivered 11 points in 17 games this season, but could see depressed output with the increased workload that comes at center.
