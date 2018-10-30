Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Lackluster in offensive zone
Marleau is mired in a five-game pointless streak.
The Maple Leafs will need the veteran Marleau to start playing assertively since third-year stud Auston Matthews (shoulder) -- with whom he's occasionally played with at even strength -- will miss at least four weeks of action. Marleau has only registered 23 shots on goal through 12 games, which at least partially tells the story of why he's only scored once over that span. However, the silver lining is that the 39-year-old has averaged about 19 and a half minutes of ice time over the last two contests. As long as he continues to see playing time at or near season-high levels, Marleau should start to bust out of his slump.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Two helpers in OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Working on top line•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Posts two points•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Records two goals in elimination game•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Picks up assist in Game 4•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Lights lamp twice in Game 3 win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.