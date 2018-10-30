Marleau is mired in a five-game pointless streak.

The Maple Leafs will need the veteran Marleau to start playing assertively since third-year stud Auston Matthews (shoulder) -- with whom he's occasionally played with at even strength -- will miss at least four weeks of action. Marleau has only registered 23 shots on goal through 12 games, which at least partially tells the story of why he's only scored once over that span. However, the silver lining is that the 39-year-old has averaged about 19 and a half minutes of ice time over the last two contests. As long as he continues to see playing time at or near season-high levels, Marleau should start to bust out of his slump.