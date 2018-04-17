Marleau scored two goals in Monday's 4-2 win over the Bruins in Game 3.

Both his shots found the back of the net, while he also added four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. Marleau's second goal of the night was the 70th playoff tally of his career, putting him in a tie with Steve Yzerman for 16th all-time. The veteran may need to stay hot if the Leafs are going to even the series at 2-2 on Thursday.