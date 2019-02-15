Marleau netted his 13th goal of the season in a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Marleau had been held without a goal for six straight contests entering the game. He added three shots on goal. Marleau is up to 28 points in 57 games, giving him a chance to reach 40 for the year. The veteran forward has adapted well to his mentor role in Toronto, and can still chip in a point or two alongside his younger teammates.