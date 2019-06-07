Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: More trade speculation
Marleau has put his Toronto home on the market, further fuelling speculation that he has asked for a trade, reports Toronto Star.
Marleau signed a three-year deal with the Maple Leafs in 2017 and has a full no-movement clause. If he waives it, the Leafs would free up $6.25 million in cap space. The Leafs have spoken to the Kings and Coyotes, however it is thought he'd like to be back home with the Sharks. Marleau spent his entire career there until he signed with the Leafs. His underlying metrics have dropped dramatically over the last season, so he's a bit of a liability in today's world of advanced stats. But paired with a younger player, Marleau could be moved.
