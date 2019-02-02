Marleau chipped in a goal and an assist Friday, but it wasn't enough as the Maple Leafs lost to the Red Wings 3-2 in overtime.

Marleau was the lone assist man on Auston Matthews' first-period equalizer, and the esteemed veteran would send the game to overtime with 2:19 remaining in regulation. While his numbers don't jump off the page -- 12 goals and 12 assists over 50 games -- Marleau remains a budget-friendly DFS option in most contests. His track record consisting of 1,153 points (547 goals, 606 assists) over 21 year of service time (primarily with the Sharks) speaks for itself.

