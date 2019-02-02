Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Musters two points in loss
Marleau chipped in a goal and an assist Friday, but it wasn't enough as the Maple Leafs lost to the Red Wings 3-2 in overtime.
Marleau was the lone assist man on Auston Matthews' first-period equalizer, and the esteemed veteran would send the game to overtime with 2:19 remaining in regulation. While his numbers don't jump off the page -- 12 goals and 12 assists over 50 games -- Marleau remains a budget-friendly DFS option in most contests. His track record consisting of 1,153 points (547 goals, 606 assists) over 21 year of service time (primarily with the Sharks) speaks for itself.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Two points in win over Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Providing consistent production•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Among elite company in NHL history•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Continues producing at age 39•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Nets team's only goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Lackluster in offensive zone•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...