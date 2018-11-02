Marleau scored the Leafs' only goal in a 2-1 loss to Dallas on Thursday night.

Marleau has not been getting goals this season -- he's been playing with shoot-first Auston Mathews, so it's not really a surprise. He may be 39, but he can still skate with the speedy young Leafs. Marleau was moved onto the team's first power-play for Thursday and was parked in front of the net. It might be just what he needs to get on a roll.