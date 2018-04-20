Marleau notched an assist and three shots on goal in 15:39 of ice time during Game 4 against the Bruins.

Marleau owns three points in the last two contests, but it didn't prevent the Maple Leafs from falling behind 3-1 in the series with a 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Thursday. He will attempt to add to his playoff total as Toronto travels to Boston for Game 5 with hopes of stealing the contest and returning home with a chance to force a Game 7.