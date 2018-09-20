Marleau recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating in a 4-1 preseason victory against the Senators on Wednesday.

The best thing Marleau has going for him at 39 years old is playing alongside Auston Matthews. Marleau picked up his first assist on Matthews' goal, and then added a helper on a Tyler Ennis empy-netter. The 39-year-old has plenty left in the tank, and should be a guy who can supply owners with 25-30 goals and 45-50 points this season.