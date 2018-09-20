Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Posts two points
Marleau recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating in a 4-1 preseason victory against the Senators on Wednesday.
The best thing Marleau has going for him at 39 years old is playing alongside Auston Matthews. Marleau picked up his first assist on Matthews' goal, and then added a helper on a Tyler Ennis empy-netter. The 39-year-old has plenty left in the tank, and should be a guy who can supply owners with 25-30 goals and 45-50 points this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Records two goals in elimination game•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Picks up assist in Game 4•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Lights lamp twice in Game 3 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Model of offensive consistency over last three years•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Two-point performance Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Reaches 40-point mark•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...