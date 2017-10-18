Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Preparing for 1,500th career contest
Marleau is set to play in his 1,500th career NHL game, when the Maple Leafs play host to the Red Wings on Tuesday night.
All but six of those games took place with the Sharks before the prolific winger signed with Toronto's hockey club in July. According to NHL.com, he'll become the 18th player in league history to have reached that milestone, which speaks volumes about Mareleau's conditioning and dedication to the game. The Saskatchewan native has already registered five points (three goals, two helpers) with the leaf emblazoned on his sweater.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Snipes third goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Scores first two goals in Leafs debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Working to click with linemates•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Notches first preseason goal with new team•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: No set linemates established yet•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: In Toronto well before training camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...