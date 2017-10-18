Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Preparing for 1,500th career contest

Marleau is set to play in his 1,500th career NHL game, when the Maple Leafs play host to the Red Wings on Tuesday night.

All but six of those games took place with the Sharks before the prolific winger signed with Toronto's hockey club in July. According to NHL.com, he'll become the 18th player in league history to have reached that milestone, which speaks volumes about Mareleau's conditioning and dedication to the game. The Saskatchewan native has already registered five points (three goals, two helpers) with the leaf emblazoned on his sweater.