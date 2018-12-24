Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Providing consistent production
Marleau is projected to finish this season with 44 points.
Through 37 games, the 39-year-old Marleau has 10 goals and 10 assists. With so many offensive weapons to choose from, Toronto hasn't needed to rely on the veteran as much as in past seasons. If he continues on his current pace, Marleau would wind up with 22 goals and 22 assists, marking his lowest point total since the 2012-13 season. That year, as a member of the Sharks, Marleau appeared in just 48 games and still managed 31 points. He's definitely lost a step but continues to benefit from a star-studded supporting cast.
