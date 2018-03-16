Marleau contributed an empty-net goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

This effort extended Marleau's goal-scoring streak to three games, and he's also riding a five-game point streak. After reaching the 40-point mark 17 times with the Sharks, the 38-year-old Marleau has now done so with Toronto as well (23 goals, 17 assists).