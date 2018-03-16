Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Reaches 40-point mark
Marleau contributed an empty-net goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
This effort extended Marleau's goal-scoring streak to three games, and he's also riding a five-game point streak. After reaching the 40-point mark 17 times with the Sharks, the 38-year-old Marleau has now done so with Toronto as well (23 goals, 17 assists).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Delivers 15th, 20-goal season•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Six points in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Big night a relief after sluggish start to 2018•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Ends long drought with goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Scores 15th goal of the season•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Two goals in three-point night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...