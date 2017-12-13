Marleau delivered an even-strength goal in Tuesday night's 4-2 road loss to the Flyers.

The former Shark snapped a four-game pointless skid with his first-period marker. This was the 1,100th career point for the iron man, who has collected 11 goals and seven helpers through 32 games in his debut season with the Buds.

