Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Reaches milestone in loss
Marleau delivered an even-strength goal in Tuesday night's 4-2 road loss to the Flyers.
The former Shark snapped a four-game pointless skid with his first-period marker. This was the 1,100th career point for the iron man, who has collected 11 goals and seven helpers through 32 games in his debut season with the Buds.
