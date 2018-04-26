Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Records two goals in elimination game
Marleau lit the lamp twice in a 7-4 Game 7 loss to the Bruins on Wednesday.
Marleau did his best to try and help the Maple Leafs to victory, but his two tallies weren't enough. In his first season away from San Jose, the 38-year-old forward showed that he still had a little something left in his legs. He scored 27 goals for the second straight season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him make another strong bid at finally winning the Stanley Cup in 2019.
