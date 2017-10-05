Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Scores first two goals in debut in blue and white
Marleau scored twice Wednesday in a 7-2 win over Winnipeg.
Nice debut. Marleau looked completely comfortable in blue and white, and it showed on the score sheet. He now has 510 goals and 1,084 points in 1,495 games and looks every bit a difference maker in his new uniform.
