Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Scores first two goals in Leafs debut

Marleau scored twice Wednesday in a 7-2 win over Winnipeg.

Nice debut. Marleau looked completely comfortable in blue and white, and it showed on the scoresheet. He now has 510 goals and 1,084 points in 1,495 games and looks every bit a difference-maker in his new uniform.

