Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Six points in last three games
Marleau scored a goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.
It's Marleau's second three-point game in his last three outings; in each game, he tallied a goal and two assists. But beware -- his last two goals are empty-net markers and he has just four goals and four assists in his last 19 games. Have the wheels started to come off for this great player? It's hard to tell, but you do need to use caution using Marleau in a regular role until he proves he can be a bit more consistent.
