Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Snipes third goal of season

Marleau scored his third goal of the season in Saturday's overtime win

The play was reviewed, but ultimately stood with the goal call on the ice. Marleau has five points in five games and is off to a fantastic start in blue and white. His chemistry with Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov is starting to come together, which makes Marleau a desirable fantasy target.

