Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Strikes for winner against Kings
Marleau had the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-2 victory over Los Angeles.
The veteran has adjusted well to his new surroundings in Ontario, He's averaging just under a point per game and could be in line for his best season since 2014 if the Maple Leafs can keep the scoring up.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Preparing for 1,500th career contest•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Snipes third goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Scores first two goals in Leafs debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Working to click with linemates•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Notches first preseason goal with new team•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: No set linemates established yet•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...