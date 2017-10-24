Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Strikes for winner against Kings

Marleau had the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-2 victory over Los Angeles.

The veteran has adjusted well to his new surroundings in Ontario, He's averaging just under a point per game and could be in line for his best season since 2014 if the Maple Leafs can keep the scoring up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories