Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Tallies goal, assist
Marleau garnered a goal and a helper against the Oilers on Wednesday.
Marleau has three multipoint games in his previous seven outings and appears to be rediscovering his scoring tough at the right time. The veteran winger needs just seven more points to earn his sixth straight 40-point campaign.
