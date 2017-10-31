Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Temporary shift to center

Marleau stepped into the role of second-line center for the third period of Monday's game in San Jose when coach Mike Babcock benched Tyler Bozak.

Marleau is versatile, but we think he's better on the wing at this point in his career. Keep an eye on this. His production might slip short term is Babcock keeps Bozak in the doghouse.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories