Marleau scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added an assist in Thursday's 7-4 win over Arizona.

Marleau took advantage of this favorable matchup, getting two pucks by goaltender Scott Wedgewood before assisting on Connor Brown's game-sealing empty-netter. The long-time Sharks winger is showing that he's still got some gas in the tank with 14 goals in 38 games with Toronto at age 38. That production puts Marleau on pace to light the lamp 30 times over a full season.