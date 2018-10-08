Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Two helpers in OT win
Marleau posted two assists in Sunday's 7-6 overtime win versus Chicago.
Both happened to be primary helpers, with one coming on the game-winning marker in overtime. The 39-year-old veteran has yet to score this season but does have four assists in three games. Playing a top-six role in potentially the league's most dynamic offence, Marleau could wind up doing wonders for fantasy owners in 2018-19.
