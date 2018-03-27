Marleau scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

He also chipped in three shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating. Marleau continues to provide veteran savvy in a top-six role on a young Leafs squad, but he's remained productive as well -- the 38-year-old is one goal shy of his third straight 25-goal campaign.