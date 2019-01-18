Marleau scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Marleau got his night started with a secondary assist before adding a goal of his own in the second period. The two points ended his nine-game pointless skid and tied him for 24th on the all-time goals list with 257. The 39-year-old now has 11 goals and 22 points in 46 games this season. While he's still performing at a consistent level for Toronto, Marleau's average of 0.48 points per game is his lowest mark since his rookie campaign with the Sharks back in 1997-98.