Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Wants trade to Western US team
The Leafs and Kings have discussed a trade that would send Marleau west for 2019-20, reports TSN.ca.
The two sides are not close. Marleau's family has moved back to the West coast, so he's prioritizing places like Los Angeles, San Jose and even Arizona and Colorado as potential landing spots. The Leafs may need to sweeten the pot with a young player in order to have any team take on a declining $6.25-million player who will be 40 in September. But it would help solve the Leafs' cap issues.
