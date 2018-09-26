Marleau has been working on the top line with Tyler Ennis and Auston Matthews in the preseason, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Fourth-year winger William Nylander remains at an impasse with the Maple Leafs when it comes to contract negotiations, otherwise, the top line might have a different look. Marleau scored 27 goals and 20 assists in his debut campaign with the Buds in 2017-18. Formerly with the Sharks, the 39-year-old hasn't missed a single game in 10 seasons, which is certain to attract conservative fantasy owners in all kinds of drafts.