Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Working on top line
Marleau has been working on the top line with Tyler Ennis and Auston Matthews in the preseason, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Fourth-year winger William Nylander remains at an impasse with the Maple Leafs when it comes to contract negotiations, otherwise, the top line might have a different look. Marleau scored 27 goals and 20 assists in his debut campaign with the Buds in 2017-18. Formerly with the Sharks, the 39-year-old hasn't missed a single game in 10 seasons, which is certain to attract conservative fantasy owners in all kinds of drafts.
