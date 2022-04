Mrazek (groin) has been skating for the past 4-5 days according to coach Sheldon Keefe, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.

At this point, Mrazek won't be back in time for the last two games of the regular season, so his 2021-22 campaign is probably already over considering Jack Campbell figures to start in the playoffs. As such, Mrazek figures to end the year having logged 20 games for the Leafs in which he posted a 12-6-0 record and career-worst 3.34 GAA.