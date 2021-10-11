Mrazek will guard the cage in Thursday's road contest against the Senators, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Mrazek will begin the season as the No. 2 option in goal behind Jack Campbell, as Toronto is giving the latter the starting nod for Wednesday's season opener against the Canadiens. The 29-year-old battled multiple injuries during the 2020-21 campaign, limiting him to just 12 appearances with the Hurricanes. However, he posted a stellar 2.06 GAA and .923 save percentage during that small sample size. If Campbell falters, Mrazek could sneak into the No. 1 goaltender role.