Mrazek (groin) made 31 saves in a 5-4 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

It was his first game since Oct. 30; Mrazek had missed 19 games with a groin injury. He started a little wobbly -- Jonathan Toews converted a two-on-one over Mrazek's blocker just 1:53 into the game. He settled down and looked sharp, but then he and the Buds surrendered three straight to knot the game before David Kampf sealed the win late in the third. Mrazek should get a solid amount of playing time to help keep Jack Campbell healthy the rest of the way. And with a strong team in front of him, he's a solid fantasy play.