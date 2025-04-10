Myers has played in three straight games after suiting up for Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Myers has filled in while Jake McCabe (undisclosed) is sidelined by an injury. The 28-year-old Myers saw his playing time drop dramatically when the Maple Leafs traded for Brandon Carlo at the deadline. Myers has gone 10 games without a point, adding 12 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 blocked shots and nine PIM in that span. When Toronto is healthy, he'll be the seventh defenseman, so he's unlikely to play much in the playoffs. He's managed four points, 71 hits, 37 blocks and 42 shots on net over 32 appearances this season.