Myers scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.
Myers had been scratched for four of the previous six games entering Thursday. He got back in the lineup for Conor Timmins (upper body). Myers' goal was his first as a Maple Leaf, giving him four points, 30 shots on net, 54 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 22 appearances. He's mostly filled a bottom-four role when he plays, so he's not a particularly strong option for fantasy.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Philippe Myers: Registers assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Philippe Myers: Inks two-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Philippe Myers: Grabs helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Philippe Myers: Picks up helper in rare action•
-
Maple Leafs' Philippe Myers: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Maple Leafs' Philippe Myers: On conditioning stint•