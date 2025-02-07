Myers scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Myers had been scratched for four of the previous six games entering Thursday. He got back in the lineup for Conor Timmins (upper body). Myers' goal was his first as a Maple Leaf, giving him four points, 30 shots on net, 54 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 22 appearances. He's mostly filled a bottom-four role when he plays, so he's not a particularly strong option for fantasy.