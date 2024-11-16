The Maple Leafs sent Myers to AHL Toronto on a conditioning stint Saturday.
Myers has been a healthy scratch in 17 of Toronto's 18 games. He will get some much-needed playing time with the Marlies as the team plays six times over the next 14 days.
