Myers produced an assist, four shots on goal, seven hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Myers' first game action since he was in the AHL from Nov. 16-22 on a conditioning stint. The 27-year-old defenseman has appeared in just two games this season, adding four shots on net and eight hits. Myers may be in position to push Conor Timmins for a spot in the lineup, but until he plays more frequently, Myers is not an option for fantasy.