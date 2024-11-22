Myers was recalled from a conditioning loan from AHL Toronto on Friday.
Myers played in only one game with the Maple Leafs before he was sent to the minors Saturday. Myers saw action in three games and had five shots on goal and four PIM with nary a point. He will likely remain as the Maple Leafs' seventh defenseman, barring any injuries.
