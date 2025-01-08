Myers notched an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.
Myers has played in seven of the Maple Leafs' last eight games, earning two assists in that span. The 27-year-old earned a two-year contract extension with his play this season, and while he's not a lock for the lineup, he should have some security while Jake McCabe (upper body) is out. Myers is at three assists, 16 shots on net, 39 hits and 21 blocked shots over 14 appearances, offering a physical presence on the blue line.
