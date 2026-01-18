Myers's point drought reached eight games in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Myers has been scratched four times during the slump. He remains in a part-time role this season, competing for minutes on the third pairing, though the absences of Chris Tanev (groin) and Simon Benoit (upper body) have opened a door to more consistent usage for Myers lately. For the season, Myers has just two helpers, 30 shots on net, 39 hits, 30 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 25 appearances.