The Maple Leafs recalled Engvall from AHL Toronto on Monday.

Engvall is on the final year of his entry-level contract, so the Maple Leafs could afford him his NHL debut while multiple forwards are on the mend. The 23-year-old will travel with the team for at least the start of their upcoming five-game road trip. Engvall has the shape of a power forward (6-5, 212), and he'll look to convert his AHL production -- 16 points through 15 games -- to the top level.