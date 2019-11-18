Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Ascends to big club
The Maple Leafs recalled Engvall from AHL Toronto on Monday.
Engvall is on the final year of his entry-level contract, so the Maple Leafs could afford him his NHL debut while multiple forwards are on the mend. The 23-year-old will travel with the team for at least the start of their upcoming five-game road trip. Engvall has the shape of a power forward (6-5, 212), and he'll look to convert his AHL production -- 16 points through 15 games -- to the top level.
