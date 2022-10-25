Engvall, who was a healthy scratch Saturday, will be back in the lineup Monday, reports The Star.
The foot injury he suffered before training camp seems to have put him a little behind his teammates in terms of readiness, and he is yet to register a point. Engvall has seven shots and eight hits, but has been mostly invisible.
