Engvall recorded an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Engvall set up Travis Boyd as the Maple Leafs' fourth line contributed their third goal of the contest. The helper was Engvall's first point in three outings this year. He's added a plus-1 rating, six shots on goal and four PIM. The 24-year-old winger will likely only serve as a rotational depth option for the Maple Leafs -- he's unlikely to play enough to be a factor in fantasy.