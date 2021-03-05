Engvall scored a goal on three shots, doled out two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Engvall's tally tied the game at 1-1 at 17:15 of the first period. He was the only Leaf to beat Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko in the contest. The 24-year-old Engvall now has two goals, five points, 26 shots on net and 19 hits in 16 games.