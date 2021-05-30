Engvall registered an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 6.

With the return of Nick Foligno (lower body), Engvall was dropped into a fourth-line role. That didn't stop Engvall from getting on the scoresheet. He helped out on T.J. Brodie's game-tying goal in the third period. The assist was Engvall's first point in five postseason outings. He's added 10 shots on goal, 10 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating.