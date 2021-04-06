Engvall recorded an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Engvall set up Wayne Simmonds' tally in the third period as the Maple Leafs' fourth line got involved in the offense. The 24-year-old Engvall has just eight points, 43 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-1 rating through 30 contests this year. His bottom-six role will likely send most fantasy managers looking elsewhere for depth forwards.