Engvall scored a third-period goal and added two shots during Wednesday's 3-1 win over the visiting Sharks.

Engvall, who scored his first goal in nine outings Wednesday, will be needed at some point to provide consistent scoring. The Maple Leafs, who have won five straight, haven't needed much from the bottom two lines this season, but the top-six can't expect to carry the club all season. The 26-year-old left winger notched his first tally during his eighth appearance. Goal No. 2 came seven outings later. For the Maple Leafs to contend for their first Stanley Cup since 1967, Engvall will need to average more than one marker every eight appearances.