Engvall notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Engvall has quietly put together a four-game point streak (one goal, three helpers). The 26-year-old forward typically doesn't earn much attention in fantasy, but he could be helpful in deeper formats while he's picking up points. He's at six goals, seven assists, 55 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-7 rating through 34 contests this season.